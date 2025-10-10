Do you remember these popular TV theme songs from the 1980s?

There was nothing quite like TV in the 1980s. From the birth of Cable to some of the best sitcoms and dramas of all time, TV in the ‘80s had it all.

Let’s take a look back and listen to several of the best TV theme songs from the decade that was the 1980s.

21 Jump Street - 1987

227 - 1985

A Different World - 1987

The A-Team - 1983

Airwolf - 1984

Alf - 1986

Amen - 1986

Benson - 1979

Bosom Buddies - 1980

Cagney & Lacey - 1982

Charles In Charge - 1984

Cheers - 1982

The Cosby Show (All intros) - 1984

Dallas - 1978

Designing Women - 1986

Diff’rent Strokes - 1978

The Dukes Of Hazzard - 1979

Dynasty - 1981

Falcon Crest - 1981

The Facts Of Life - 1979

The Fall Guy - 1981

Family Ties - 1982

Fraggle Rock - 1985

Full House - 1987

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero - 1983

Garfield and Friends - 1988

Gimme A Break! - 1981

The Golden Girls - 1985

The Greatest American Hero - 1981

Growing Pains - 1985

Hart To Hart - 1980

He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe - 1983

Head Of The Class - 1986

Heathcliff - 1984

Highway To Heaven - 1984

Hill Street Blues - 1981

The Hogan Family/Valerie/Valerie’s Family: The Hogans - 1986

Hunter - 1984

In The Heat Of The Night - 1988

Inspector Gadget - 1982

It’s A Living - 1980

It’s Garry Shandling’s Show - 1986

JEM - 1985

Kate & Allie - 1984

Kids Incorporated - 1984

Knight Rider - 1982

LA Law - 1986

MacGyver - 1985

Magnum P.I. - 1980

Mama’s Family - 1983

Miami Vice - 1984

Married With Children - 1987

Matlock - 1986

Moonlighting - 1985

Mr. Belvedere - 1985

Muppet Babies - 1985

Murder She Wrote - 1984

Murphy Brown - 1988

My Two Dads - 1987

Newhart - 1982

Night Court - 1984

Perfect Strangers - 1986

Punkey Brewster - 1984

Reading Rainbow - 1983

Remington Steel - 1982

Roseanne - 1988

Silver Spoons - 1982

Simon & Simon - 1981

The Smurfs - 1981

St. Elsewhere - 1982

Star Trek: The Next Generation - 1987

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - 1987

Thundercats - 1985

TJ Hooker - 1982

Too Close For Comfort - 1980

Transformers - 1984

Unsolved Mysteries - 1987

Webster - 1983

Who’s The Boss - 1984

WKRP in Cincinnati - 1978

The Wonder Years - 1986

