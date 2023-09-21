Do You Remember? The 21st of September Is Earth, Wind & Fire Day!

Social media is awake early in the morning to party with Earth, Wind & Fire - joining in on what’s been called ‘Earth Wind & Fire’ Day.

The social celebration popularized by the song lyrics in ‘September’, which include ‘Do you remember, 21st night of September?’ has social media feeling funky today under #DoYouRemember and #EarthWindAndFire.

"#September" is a 1978 song by US band #EarthWindAndFire.

It reached #1 on the R&B chart and #8 on the Hot 100.

In 2018, the song was added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry list of recordings that "are culturally, historically, or aesthetically important." pic.twitter.com/qIJH6pdmwS — Songfacts Matter (@SongfactsMatter) September 16, 2023

