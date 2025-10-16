Disney & Macy’s Collaborate For New Holiday Collection

Disney and Macy’s have teamed up to release a festive holiday collection for 2025, featuring Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade keepsakes and more. The collection includes a variety of items such as pullover hoodies, sweatpants, matching sets, pajamas, party dresses, and accessories inspired by Minnie Mouse and other favorite Disney characters. The Disney x Macy’s Holiday Collection is now available online and in select Macy’s stores - check it out at Mall at Millenia!