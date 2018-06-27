Dierks Bentley Teaming Up With Brothers Osborne For Something Huge

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

If you watched the CMT Awards back at the begining of June, then you may have seen the epic performance from Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne of their new duet “Burning Man.” Well now, the song has officially become a single and will be hitting country radio very soon! Dierks said “I’d had this song for about two years. It’s been a song I’ve been holding on for a little while. I just love that song. I could really relate to the lyrics. I would’ve asked them to be on it regardless, I really would have, but the fact they’re on tour with us just makes it all that sweeter. Those guys are the perfect group to do it with and they definitely took it to a new spot and now we get to sing it every night on stage, so it worked out really well.”