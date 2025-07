NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Dierks Bentley performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 08, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Dierks Bentley has released a new whiskey called ROW 94 Broken Branches. The bourbon is 100-proof with hints of vanilla beans, caramel, and fresh leather.

The limited-edition bottles are available online for $99.99!