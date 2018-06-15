Now Playing
Posted: June 15, 2018

Dierks Bentley Doesn’t Own A Smart Phone- Uses Older Phone Instead

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dierks Bentley, in a recent interview, opens up about how he doesn’t own a smartphone and uses a flip phone with no access to social media. He says “The constant assault, the digital assault on your brain that you get from your phone every day. It’s hard to be creative. It’s hard to be present.”

