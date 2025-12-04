Did you know these two mustached musicians are related? Well, sort of...

Did y’all, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore are related...Sort of?

They have a similar look, similar mustache and they’re both from Washington. I’m not the only one that sees it, fans of both country artists have noticed the same thing. So much that they addressed the rumor on our stage.

Tucker finally explained it, saying “Every time we see each other, we go, ‘What’s up, cuz?’”

Then he broke down the real story at our All Star Jam...

“There’s been speculation that we’re related. In a way, we are. My dad was married to someone else, and they had two girls. One of them is sisters with his mom. It’s not really related, but we joke about it.”

So, technically they’re not blood-related, but they are ex-half step cousins. That’s still related, right?