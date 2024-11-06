Deals for today on "National Nachos Day"

Is it just a coincidence the day after election day is “National Stress Awareness Day” and “National Nachos Day?” I think not! A little bit of comfort food always reduces the stress for me. (Well, and a few cold beers, too.)

If you don’t feel like cooking tonight and want to take advantage of some deals on nachos, here’s what I found for you. (At participating locations)

Tijuana Flats: Tijuana Flats is offering $2 off their nachos from 11/6-11/10 in-store and online when you use code: NOTURNAHOS

Bar Louie: Celebrate National Nachos Day at Bar Louie on Wednesday, November 6! From 3 – 6 pm, enjoy options like the Chicken Nachos for only $10.

Del Taco: You can get a FREE 3 Layer Queso Nachos with any purchase.

Miller’s Ale House: Get 50% off chicken nachos w/ a min. purchase of $29. Use Code: NACHOSDAY

Taco Bell: They’re offering a free Nachos BellGrande on November 6, 2024, when you spend $20 or more on a delivery order through DoorDash, Uber Eats, Postmates, or Grubhub.















