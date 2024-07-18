'Deadpool & Wolverine' promo goes wild: "Ketchup and Mustard" accessories, 'Pool's butt as an Xbox controller

If Ryan Reynolds weren't a famous actor, he's proven by now he would have made quite the ad man, and some new promotional items tied to his Deadpool & Wolverine film have his fingerprints all over them.

In fact, one will let you put your fingerprints on Deadpool's butt.

While the Dune 2-spoofing popcorn bucket has already been covered, Heinz and Microsoft have gotten in on the action.

Thanks to the respective titular characters' red and yellow super suits, Reynolds has been referring to himself and Hugh Jackman as "Ketchup and Mustard," and he helped Heinz to take that both literally and figuratively (and subliminally?) with a new re-cut trailer that promotes the condiments as much as the movie.

Heinz is also releasing limited-edition collectibles "to accessorize your ketchup and mustard bottles to resemble Deadpool and Wolverine," including "custom masks, suits, signature katanas, claws, slash marks" to dress up your bottles.

For its part, Microsoft has created a limited-edition Deadpool-themed Xbox, which you can win, and which comes with a pair of "cheeky" controllers whose backsides resemble Deadpool's.

