'Deadpool & Wolverine' is the most-watched movie trailer of all time

Deadpool & Wolverine has claimed the record for the most-watched movie trailer of all time.

The first trailer for the third film in the Deadpool franchise has broken global records, garnering 365 million views in just 24 hours. It made its initial debut during Super Bowl 58, which is estimated to be the most-watched telecast in history.

This film introduces Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Shawn Levy reteams with Reynolds to direct the film, which also stars Hugh Jackman, who reprises his iconic role as Wolverine, for which he appeared in nine films. This also marks Jackman's introduction to the MCU.

Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen also star.

In the trailer, Reynolds' Deadpool is captured by the Time Variance Authority, an organization that monitors timelines, which was first introduced in the Disney+ series Loki.

“I smell what you’re stepping in, sensei,” Deadpool says in the trailer. “Your little cinematic universe is about to change forever. I'm the messiah. I am Marvel Jesus.”

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theaters on July 26.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Marvel.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.