'Deadpool & Wolverine' shows its claws with $97 million second week box office haul

Marvel's Deadpool & Wolverine had another big week at the domestic box office, earning an estimated $97 million -- the eighth-biggest second weekend in box office history, according to Variety.

The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and High Jackman, earned an estimated $110.5 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to $824.1 million. It's now the second-highest-grossing film of the year, behind Inside Out 2.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Twisters took second place, grabbing an estimated $22.7 million at the North American box office in its third week of release. It's three-week global tally now stands at $195.6 million and $274.4 million worldwide.

M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, collected an estimated $15.6 million in its opening weekend for third place. The film grabbed an estimated $4.4 million overseas, for a global total of $20 million overseas

Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4, which earned an estimated $11.2 million, for a fifth week domestic box office total of $314 million and $752.2 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Inside Out 2, earning an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office, bringing its total to $626.9 million domestically and $1.6 billion worldwide after eight weeks.

The weekend's other major release, the live-action CGI adventure Harold and the Purple Crayon, starring Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery and Zooey Deschanel, finished in sixth place with an estimated $6 million at the domestic box office.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.