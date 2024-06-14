Data shows Harvey Specter from 'Suits' is TV's richest lawyer

Viewers watch them try cases in court on TV wearing dapper suits and boasting other finery, but how much would your favorite fictional lawyers make IRL?

That's just what digital marketing experts at Hennessey Digital wanted to know, and apparently Harvey Specter, Gabriel Macht's character from the streaming-reborn hit Suits, tops them all.

The company analyzed data from job site Glassdoor to determine each character's average salary in 2024, based on their job title and location.

With that in mind, Harvey would be pulling in an average salary of at least $1,437,000 in 2024, according to its analysis.

Second place belonged to Chuck McGill and Howard Hamlin aka Bob Odenkirk and Patrick Fabian from Better Call Saul. They are co-CEOs of Albuquerque-based law firm Hamlin, Hamlin & McGill, according to the hit series, and they'd be pulling in some $758,000 in 2024.

Third place in the ranking was a tie: Both Patrick J. Adams' Suits character Mike Ross and Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbs from Sex and the City are NYC-based lawyers who would make at least $462,500 a year in 2024 -- which isn't half bad, seeing as Mike lied about going to law school.

Fourth place went to Viola Davis' Annalise Keating from ABC's hit How to Get Away with Murder. The law professor and criminal defense attorney would pull in around $372,000 a year in 2024.

Rounding out the top five: Jennifer Walters, Tatiana Maslany's character from Marvel's Disney+ series She-Hulk. As a criminal defense attorney and civil litigator in Los Angeles, she'd be making just shy of $300K a year.

Of course, Walters also has the added perk of being able to turn into a leggy green rage monster from her superhero side-gig.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.