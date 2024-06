2024 CMT Music Awards - Show AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Dasha performs onstage during the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images) (Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

We are so happy for Dasha - she just made her Grand Ole Opry debut and was absolutely amazing!

“Such an honor to be a small part of country music culture and it’s history @opry thank you thank you thank you..” -Dasha