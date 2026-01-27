'Daredevil: Born Again' season 2 teaser trailer shows off return of Jessica Jones

The teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has arrived.

Marvel Television revealed a new trailer and first-look photos from the upcoming second season of the TV series that arrives to Disney+ on March 24. It will consist of eight episodes.

Charlie Cox once again stars as the titular masked vigilante who is also known as Matt Murdock. Vincent D'Onofrio also stars as Wilson Fisk.

Season 2 follows how Mayor Wilson Fisk has crushed "New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil," according to its official synopsis. "But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild."

Notably, season 2 finds the return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite Marvel character Jessica Jones. It also introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious new character, Mr. Charles

The trailer shows off Ritter's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and finds her interacting with Matt Murdock.

"I hope you can walk, because I'm not carrying you," Jessica tells Matt.

More returning cast members include Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.