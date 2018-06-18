Dan + Shay Release New Song With Kelly Clarkson, “Keeping Score”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This song is going to be huge! Dan + Shay are slowly releasing singles from their new, self-titled album that is coming out in less than a week and the most recent was a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson called “Keeping Score.” “Shay Mooney’s nimble vocal instrument proves to be a natural fit for Clarkson’s when they join together on the choruses,” raves Rolling Stone. ” We wanna know what you think of it? The message in the lyrics is amazing also! Dan + Shay never disappoint!