Posted: June 18, 2018

Dan + Shay Release New Song With Kelly Clarkson, “Keeping Score”

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This song is going to be huge! Dan + Shay are slowly releasing singles from their new, self-titled album that is coming out in less than a week and the most recent was a collaboration with Kelly Clarkson called “Keeping Score.”  “Shay Mooney’s nimble vocal instrument proves to be a natural fit for Clarkson’s when they join together on the choruses,” raves  Rolling Stone. ” We wanna know what you think of it? The message in the lyrics is amazing also! Dan + Shay never disappoint!

K92.3 Photos!

 

