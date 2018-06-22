Dan + Shay Release New, Self-Titled, Album

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dan + Shay are doing big things! And they are doing it with new music! Friday (6/22) the guys released their 3rd studio album, Dan + Shay. It has many songs that have already been released to the fans like Tequila, Speechless, All To Myself, Alone Together, and the new one that was just released with Kelly Clarkson, Keeping Score. Now 6 more songs have been released and they are all amazing!

They are on tour right now with Rascal Flatts, have just announced a world tour with Chris Young and ALSO just announced a London, headlining tour. Big. Things.

Take a listen:

If you click the icon that looks like 3 bars and a play sign in the upper left-hand corner, you’ll be able to listen to the whole playlist, which is their entire self-titled album!