Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 22, 2018

Dan + Shay Release New, Self-Titled, Album

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Dan + Shay are doing big things! And they are doing it with new music! Friday (6/22) the guys released their 3rd studio album, Dan + Shay. It has many songs that have already been released to the fans like Tequila, Speechless, All To Myself, Alone Together, and the new one that was just released with Kelly Clarkson, Keeping Score. Now 6 more songs have been released and they are all amazing!

They are on tour right now with Rascal Flatts, have just announced a world tour with Chris Young and ALSO just announced a London, headlining tour. Big. Things.

Take a listen:

If you click the icon that looks like 3 bars and a play sign in the upper left-hand corner, you’ll be able to listen to the whole playlist, which is their entire self-titled album!

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation