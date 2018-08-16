Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Got HUGE Romantic Gesture From Wife

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Being the wife of a super successful artist has its perks, but it also has to be difficult. Lots of events, lots of appearances, lots of time. Abby Smyers, the wife of Dan Smyers who is one half of Dan + Shay, takes the job of being an artists wife to a whole new level. She pulled off a super elaborate romantic surprise for her husband to celebrate his song “Tequila” being number one… she took to Instagram to share with her friends and fans: