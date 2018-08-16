Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 16, 2018

Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Got HUGE Romantic Gesture From Wife

Comments

Related

View Larger
Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers Got HUGE Romantic Gesture From Wife

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Being the wife of a super successful artist has its perks, but it also has to be difficult. Lots of events, lots of appearances, lots of time. Abby Smyers, the wife of Dan Smyers who is one half of Dan + Shay, takes the job of being an artists wife to a whole new level. She pulled off a super elaborate romantic surprise for her husband to celebrate his song “Tequila” being number one… she took to Instagram to share with her friends and fans:

Instagram Photo

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

©2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding AdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. ©2018 Rovi Corporation