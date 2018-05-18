Now Playing
Posted: May 18, 2018

Dan and Shay Release New Song “Speechless” about Wives

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

ICYMI: Dan and Shay dropped some huge news this week! They had a new song come out today (5/18) and they have a new album coming out not long after! Their new song “Speechless” is about their wives and how they felt seeing them for the first time on their wedding days. Listen below and let us know what ya think of it!

