Daisy Edgar-Jones to star in new 'Sense and Sensibility' ﻿film

Daisy Edgar-Jones is taking on the role of one of Jane Austen's classic heroines.

The actress will star as Elinor in a brand-new film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility. Georgia Oakley will direct the movie for Focus Features and Working Title.

This marks Oakley's sophomore feature. Her recent debut, Blue Jean, won the People's Choice Award at the Venice Film Festival.

Bestselling author Diana Reid is adapting Austen's book for the film's screenplay. This adaptation is being described as "a new take on Austen's enduring masterpiece," according to a press release.

Edgar-Jones shared the news of her casting to her Instagram. She posted a selfie holding Austen's novel close to her face with a simple caption of the eyes emoji.

Focus Features also shared the news to their Instagram.

"SENSE AND SENSIBILITY starring Daisy Edgar-Jones. Directed by Georgia Oakley. Coming soon from Focus Features and Working Title Films," the company's caption reads.

Sense and Sensibility, of course, follows sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood. It shows the journey of their love lives, losses and financial uncertainty, all of which they navigate as complete opposites in emotional approach.

This new film reunites Austen's classic storytelling with Focus Features and Working Title. They previously collaborated for the adaptation of her novel Pride & Prejudice in 2005 and again on the 2020 film Emma.

