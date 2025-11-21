Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande bid farewell to their 'Wicked' characters

Cynthia Erivo is Elphaba and Ariana Grande is Glinda in 'Wicked: For Good.' (Giles Keyte/Universal Pictures)

They have been changed for good.

Friday's release of the second and final Wicked film, Wicked: For Good, has stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande bidding farewell to their beloved characters.

"I could write you an essay, a poem, Shakespearean prose, to describe what this journey has meant to me, what lessons this time has taught me, bought me," Erivo writes on Instagram, alongside a slideshow of photos from set. "I could try to give a metric to the love I have felt and experienced. I could give a number to the stories I have heard. The truth is the numbers are too small and the words are not enough."

“So I’ll simply say this,” she continues. “Take my hand and walk with me to the end of this road paved with gold and hopefully, the things that I’ve found, might find you too. Thank you for letting me be your Elphaba.”

Ariana posted her own slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos, captioning it, "thank you, my sweet Glinda, for everything. i will love you always ... Wicked For Good is out now."

According to Variety, Wicked: For Good has already made $30.8 million in previews at the box office.

