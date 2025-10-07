Craving tacos? Here are Yelp’s top taco spots nationwide

Tacos
By Heather Taylor

It doesn’t have to be Tuesday to enjoy delicious tacos. From simple meat and cheese varieties to gourmet concoctions, tacos are a staple in homes nationwide.

Wondering who has the best tacos? Yelp has put together a list of the Top 100 Taco Spots of 2025 based on user reviews.

California is the the top state for tacos with 45 spots on this year’s list, including the top spot. Coming in at number one, Birrieria Familia Castro in North Hollywood is described as a “warm hug on a winter night.”

Other top taco states include Arizona and Texas.

Yelp’s research also found the top taco trends including “bat-shaped” vampiro tacos and the ever popular birria taco.

Here’s Yelp’s top 10 Taco Spots:

  1. Birrieria Familia Castro, North Hollywood, California
  2. Birria-Landia, Brooklyn, New York
  3. Paprika ATX, Austin, Texas
  4. Roundhouse Deli, Roseville, California
  5. Holbox, Los Angeles, California
  6. Jalapeños Sonora Grill, Glendale, Arizona
  7. Taqueria El San Luis, Savannah, Georgia
  8. Deckhand Dave’s Fish Tacos, Juneau, Alaska
  9. Niko’s Tacos, Roseville, California
  10. Mariscos El Chito, Los Angeles, California

Full list.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!