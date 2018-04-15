Country Music Takes Over Vegas, And Justin Timberlake Concert

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

The ACM’s are underway and artists have taken over Vegas as they are all in sin city for the big award show. Therefore, you know they are all gambling, drinking, hanging out, and pretty much on one big vacation with all the coolest coworkers. It just so happened that one of Justin Timberlake’s tour dates landed in Vegas the same time as all these artists were there and a handful of them went to the show. Jason Aldean and his wife, Maren Morris with Raelynn and Cassadee Pope… here are some photos!