It was just over 6 months ago, in the very same spot that the ACM Awards were held this year, that a senseless tragedy took the lives of 58 people and injured 851 others during a country music festival. Route 91 Harvest Festival will never be forgotten, especially for the fans, artists, and crew that were there that dreadful day. This last weekend, all the country music artists were back in Las Vegas to celebrate one of the greatest genres of music, but of course, couldn’t forget what happened there just over 6 months ago so the Acadamy of Country Music decided to honor those victims with pins at the award show. Artists had an “851” pin, a “58” or a “1” pin to represent 851 injured, 58 killed, 1 voice to make a change.

Tyler Hubbard’s wife (FGL) posted a lengthy post with her photo as well to honor those victims. She posted a photo of the pin and the parking lot the event took place and captioned it with “My heart weeps as I look down and am reminded of all of the 58 lives that were lost, the 851 that were injured, 22,000 people that endured a night of terror right here, and all of the families that are affected by this tragedy. Tyler and I had an impromptu moment of silence the moment we stepped in our room and saw the eerie empty parking lot right outside our window. We prayed for everyone that had to endure the horror of that awful night, for our children and their children- that they never have to experience anything like this in their lifetime, and that there is resolution soon.

We wear these pins tonight at @acmawardsto tell the world we have not forgotten you. We have not forgotten your names. Carrie, Nicol, Steve, Andrea, Denise, Sandy, Chris – 58 souls lost that night. We continue to keep all the families who lost someone, all 851 fans who were injured and 22,000 fans who were there in our hearts. They are with us every single night in every single town. The fans in Las Vegas last October were ALL of our fans. Many are still dealing with injuries and trauma from that night and we want to do everything we can to support them #FANSFIRST #VEGASSTRONG ”

She wasn’t the only one that opened up on social media about how the events of that October day affected them… Here are some other posts by artists from Cole Swindell to Granger Smith to Karen Fairchild of Little Big Town: