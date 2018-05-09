Now Playing
Posted: May 09, 2018

Country Artists Are Loving The Yodeling Boy From Walmart, Mason Ramsey

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Mason Ramsey, you know him from the Walmart Yodeling video that went viral. In less than two months this kid has gone viral on the internet, sang at Coachella, sang at the Grande Ole Opry, signed a record deal with Big Loud, and has a song on the radio.

He’s definitely a 9 year old celebrity and even the other country artists are loving him and taking photos with him.

Mason’s name on Instagram is @lilhankwilliams and his bio on Instagram is hilarious and says “No snake in these boots… follow for more little hank 🙂 Managed by Mason’s grandmother.

Here’s the new song he has out right now. “Famous!”

