This is my aunt’s famous taco dip and is our family’s favorite! It’s perfect for football season & a great appetizer to bring to family or a friend’s house.

Recipe:

-Layer taco meat (ground beef) 2lbs

-8 oz jar of taco sauce

-Layer 8 oz sour cream

-Sprinkle lightly with shredded monterey and cheddar cheese

-Sprinkle with half a can of green chilies (chopped)

-Bake at 350 until hot

Serve with chips and enjoy - it’s so simple and delicious!