These Rice Krispie Mummies are something fun to do with the kiddos - they’re easy, and only take a few minutes too!

Recipe:

-Rice Krispie Treats

-White Chocolate (Melted)

-Candy eyeballs

It’s as simple as that and the kids can add sprinkles to the mummies too. Have a Happy Halloween!

