PUP POPS - my sweet pup Millie LOVES these! It’s one of her favorite sweet treats and perfect for summer! Plus...you can enjoy them too!

RECIPE:

- 1 and a 1/2 cups of plain low-fat probiotic yogurt

- Handful of strawberries

- Handful of blueberries

- Spoonful of peanut butter

***Blend together and pour into either an ice tray or fun mold!

Place in the freezer and then your pup is ready to enjoy!