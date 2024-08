If you’re looking for an easy and delicious healthier dessert, try these brownies - they are SO GOOD!

Recipe:

-1 cup of almond butter or peanut butter

-1/2 cup of maple syrup

-1/2 cup of raw cacao powder

-1/2 cup of chocolate chips

*Combine everything in a bowl, and mix together

*Roll the batter into bitesize balls & place on a cookie sheet with parchment paper

*Freeze for 1 hour

ENJOY!