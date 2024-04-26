Colt Ford Died Twice After Suffering His Heart Attack

Colt Ford: The country singer was in critical but stable condition after suffering a heart attack after his show in Arizona on Thursday. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Do you remember that heart attack Colt Ford had earlier this month after playing a show in Arizona? Well, it was a lot more serious than we could have imagined!

According to The Boot, he revealed he actually died twice! He had to be revived once on the tour bus and then a second time on his way to the hospital.

Colt said, “I had so much trauma in my body and my heart, I had to have three stents put in . . . The Lord had more for me to do. I have more music to make, and hopefully some more differences to make in people’s life.”