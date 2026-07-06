Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero to star in 'Myron Bolitar' Netflix series

A photo of Diane Guerrero (Netflix.) | KJ Apa attends the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros on May 26, 2025, in Paris, France. (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) | A photo of Colin Woodell. (Chelsea Lauren)

The latest adaptation of one of Harlan Coben’s works is headed to TV screens.

Netflix has announced that Colin Woodell will star in the upcoming drama Myron Bolitar. The show will be based on writer Coben's longest-running series, which spans 12 books.

Riverdale's KJ Apa and Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero will also star in the upcoming series.

"After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself," according to the show's official logline.

Woodell's Myron Bolitar is described as "a former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end," according to Netflix. "Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court."

Apa is set to play Win Lockwood, a character who is "born into extraordinary privilege." He "walked away from the family business to build something of his own alongside his closest friend, Myron. Unflappable, endlessly resourceful, and fiercely loyal, he's the one Myron turns to when clients find themselves in trouble," according to the streamer.

Guerrero will portray Esperanza Diaz, "a former professional wrestler turned Myron's indispensable right hand at MB Sports. Armed with endless grit and razor-sharp wit, Esperanza is the backbone of the agency and the steady force keeping both Myron and clients in check," according to Netflix.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon's Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

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