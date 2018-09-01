Cole Swindell May Crash Lauren Alaina’s Wedding

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Cole Swindell and Lauren Alaina have been friends for a while but have gotten even closer now that they are on the “Reason To Drink” Tour together. Now that Lauren Alaina is getting married, Cole Swindell has said that he hopes he is invited. He told People Now, “Maybe I’ll get invited because it’s going to be a good time. It’s gonna be a party, I guarantee,” he predicts. “It’ll be a wedding but it’s gonna be a party. She’s so fun and she likes to have a good time. But she’s getting married, so hey, she might calm down.”

Sounds like if he isn’t invited, he may just crash the party! We hope we’re invited now!

Cole said, “[Lauren]’s unbelievable. Her personality, her energy…and not to mention she’s one of the best singers in country music,” he raves, calling her “one of the funniest people you’ll ever be around. She may bust out in a dance or something [coming down the aisle,” he predicts. “She’s fun!”