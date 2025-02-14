'Cobra Kai' stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are engaged

Cobra Kai stars Tanner Buchanan and Mary Mouser are getting married.

The two stars of the hit Netflix show announced the news Wednesday night at the premiere of the Cobra Kai series finale in Hollywood, California.

Buchanan and Mouser were all smiles as they hit the carpet and showed off their rings.

They also shared a kiss as they posed for photos on the carpet.

Following the event, they shared a joint Instagram post Thursday about the news and wrote in the caption, "We're so happy to finally share that we're engaged."

"This is such a special moment in our lives, the closing of one chapter and celebrating the continuation of another," they added. "We’re so grateful for the love and support, and though we’re partial to having our private moments, we’re excited to share this check-in to our world."

Mouser also took to her Instagram Story and wrote, "friends to lovers trope achieved," alongside a photo of her and Buchanan.

Mouser and Buchanan joined Cobra Kai in 2018. The show follows martial arts rivals Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) decades after their 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Mouser portrays Samantha LaRusso, Daniel LaRusso's daughter, in the series, and Buchanan plays Robby Keene.

The show also stars Martin Kove, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Oona O'Brien and Griffin Santopietro.

