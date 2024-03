Chris Stapleton ATLive 2022 ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Chris Stapleton performs onstage during ATLive 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA) (Adam Hagy)

NBC’s Saturday Night Live announced yesterday (March 13) that Chris Stapleton will be the musical guest on April 13th!

This will be Stapleton’s third appearance on SNL and his first time since he performed “Midnight Train to Memphis” in January of 2018. Ryan Gosling will be the host.