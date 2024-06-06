Chris Pratt project 'The Way of the Warrior Kid' nets huge distribution deal

The Way of the Warrior Kid, a collab between Chris Pratt, director McG and the author of the book series of the same name, former Navy SEAL-turned-podcaster and motivational speaker Jocko Willink, just landed a huge deal.

According to Deadline, Skydance — the company that backs the Mission: Impossible films and produced the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, among others — has reportedly plunked down between $80 million and $85 million for the rights to make and distribute the project.

Like the book series, the movie, which the trade says could start shooting this summer, will follow a bullied 11-year-old kid whose former Navy SEAL uncle, Jake, takes him under his wing over summer vacation, and teaches him how to improve his body and mind to master the minefields of middle school.

Pratt, who will star as Jake and co-produce, told the trade back in April that the script is "incredible," adding, "I have faith this film will help to shape today’s youth, putting them on the right path. Our young people need this movie."

The actor, currently back at the top of the box office with Garfield, says the movie stresses "valuable lessons about discipline, self-reliance, strength, and compassion." He added, "This is the kind of movie that can define a generation, like Karate Kid or Rocky."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.