Chris Pratt makes 'Avatar' cry 'Mercy' as his new sci-fi film tops box office

After five weeks, Avatar: Fire and Ash's reign at the box office has finally been extinguished: Chris Pratt's new sci-fi film Mercy has replaced James Cameron's sci-fi threequel at #1.

The movie, about a political detective being tried by an AI judge for the murder of his wife, took in $11.1 million, according to Box Office Mojo. Avatar: Fire and Ash fell to #2 with a weekend take of $7 million, while Disney's Zootopia 2, the highest-grossing animated Hollywood film of all time, remains at #3 with $5.7 million.

The only new movie to make the top 10 was Return to Silent Hill, in at #7 with a $3.3 million gross.

Variety notes that overall, it was the lowest-earning weekend of the year at the box office, due to the winter storms sweeping through the U.S. that forced multiple theaters to close.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mercy -- $11,1 million

2. Avatar: Fire and Ash -- $7 million

3. Zootopia 2 -- $5.7 million

4. The Housemaid -- $4.2 million

5. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple -- $3.6 million

6. Marty Supreme -- $3.5 million

7. Return to Silent Hill -- $3.3 million

8. Hamnet -- $2 million

9. The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring -- $2 million

10. Primate -- $1.6 million

