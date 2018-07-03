Chris Lane Says He Would Be The Bachelor In A Heartbeat

By MelissaOnK923

The Bachelor is known for getting country singers on the show to perform during the fancy dates. Last night, Morgan Evans was the one creating the romantic mood in Virginia. I mean, Virginia is for lovers. So, of course, Morgans country buddies were watching in support. Chris Lane though, he watches religiously!

He told ABC Radio that the dating reality shows just keep getting better.

“This season has actually been hilarious,” Lane said. “I watched every episode, I’m up to date. [It’s] been really funny. In fact, I just tweeted out the other night, like to ‘The Bachelorette,’ ‘Hey, thank you so much for the great entertainment. This has been a hilarious season.’ But yeah, I’m highly entertained, always.”

Lane said he finds himself getting more invested in the outcome on “The Bachelor” than “The Bachelorette.” Which duh! “The Bachelor is full of beautiful women.

“When it comes down to the girl picking the guys, I don’t really think about it a whole lot,” he said. “I just like watching it. When it comes down to the guy picking the girls, I always have a pick. I always feel like I get a little bit more involved. You know, you pay more close attention.”

But he added, “This time around, though, the guys have definitely made me laugh, especially the Jordan guy, who claims to be the male model. Dude, I have laughed uncontrollably hard at the things that come out of his mouth. It almost makes you think that he’s acting, but he’s not. It’s legit. He’s serious.”

So would Lane ever consider putting himself front and center on the show?

“Man, absolutely!” he told ABC Radio. “I say if I had the time to do it and I could legit be ‘The Bachelor,’ I’d do it in a heartbeat.”