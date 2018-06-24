Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 24, 2018

Chip And Joanna Gaines Welcome 5th Child To The World

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

One of America’s favorite couples had welcomed their 5th child, 3rd son, into the world. His name is Crew Gaines. Joanna made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of her in the hospital with the newborn by her side and said that he was 2 and a half weeks early. She also shared a photo of their 4 other children, anxious to meet their new baby brother.

Instagram Photo

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation