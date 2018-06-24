Chip And Joanna Gaines Welcome 5th Child To The World

By MelissaOnK923

One of America’s favorite couples had welcomed their 5th child, 3rd son, into the world. His name is Crew Gaines. Joanna made the announcement on Instagram with a picture of her in the hospital with the newborn by her side and said that he was 2 and a half weeks early. She also shared a photo of their 4 other children, anxious to meet their new baby brother.