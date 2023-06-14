"Cheers to you": Vanna White reacts to Pat Sajak's 'Wheel of Fortune' retirement

Vanna White has responded to Pat Sajak's announcement that he's retiring from hosting Wheel of Fortune.

"When we started @WheelofFortune who could have imagined we'd still be at it 41 seasons later?" she tweeted on June 13. "I couldn't be happier to have shared the stage with you for all these years with one more to come."

White, 66, ended her tweet with a toast to her longtime friend and co-worker, writing, "Cheers to you, @patsajak!"

Sajak, 76, shared a statement the day prior in which he told fans "the time has come" for him to step away from his hosting duties at the end of the upcoming 41st season, which begins in September.

"It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months," he said. "Many thanks to you all."

The show's official Instagram account reposted Sajak's statement, captioning it, "Thank you, Pat!"

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since 1981, with White joining the game show the following year.

White, the show's resident letter-flipper, previously filled in for Sajak as host when he underwent emergency surgery in November 2019 for a blocked intestine.

