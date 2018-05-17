Chase Rice Undergoes Surgery

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Chase Rice has had a rough few days while he is on the mend from surgery. He had an injured pectoral muscle that had to be repaired. Rice took to Instagram after his surgery on Tuesday (5/15), updating fans. The video is below and he captioned it “Surgery a success, and got a final cut of the “Eyes On You” music video. Damn good day y’all. ” In the video, Rice shows off his arm sling and also goes into detail about how he would up inuring himself in the first place, saying he sustained the injury a couple weeks ago in Mammoth Lakes, California, where he was shooting the music video for “Eyes on You.” Chase seemed to be in pretty good spirits after the surgery, but there was one major setback… the Dr. advised him to NOT eat any pizza. Rough.