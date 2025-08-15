Chase Rice Kicking Off UNC Football Pregame Concert Series

Chase Rice - Country Thunder 2022 (Dan Higgens)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Chase Rice played linebacker at UNC from 2005-2008. He wears his Tar Heel gear proudly and will be back on UNC’s campus to kick off the Tar Heels pregame concert series at the first home game of the 2025 season. UNC opens the season against TCU on Monday, September 1st in a primetime game on ESPN at 8PM - Chase takes the stage around 6PM!

Chase also being from Asheville, North Carolina this is a homecoming for him!

He is getting ready to drop his new album “ELDORA” on September 19th - we can’t wait!

