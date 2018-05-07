Now Playing
Posted: May 07, 2018

Charles Kelley Of Lady Antebellum Messes Up National Anthem At Pred’s Game

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Saturday night was a rough one of Charles Kelley as he messed up the National Anthem during Lady Antebellum’s performance at the Nashville Predators  – Winnipeg Jets NHL game.  Fortunately, You can see it about a minute in to the video below. And Hillary Scott comes in and saves the day and when he messed up she kept it going.

The band posted a photo later of Hillary and DAVE HAYWOOD consoling Charles.  It was captioned, “Welp.  We’re human too y’all.”

Instagram Photo

