Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson fake it until we make it to the moon in 'Fly Me to the Moon'

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson team up in the trailer to Fly Me to the Moon, a comedy-drama set against NASA's first mission to the moon.

Tatum replaced both Jason Bateman and Chris Evans as the lead of the Apple Originals movie once called Project Artemis. He plays Cole Davis, a NASA launch director who is forced to collaborate with Johansson's savvy ad shark Kelly Jones.

As Apple teases, "sparks fly in all directions" as Kelly boosts NASA's public image by getting the astronauts product endorsements from everything from Omega watches to Rice Krispies. "When I'm done, those men are gonna be bigger than The Beatles," she insists.

However, the pair soon have to collaborate on a top-secret mission: faking the moon landing on a Hollywood-type set to fool the Soviets in case the real mission fails.

The comedy-drama, from the Arrowverse's Greg Berlanti, also includes Woody Harrelson and Ray Romano.

The movie blasts off into theaters on July 12.

