Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson fake it until we make it to the moon in 'Fly Me to the Moon'

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson team up in the trailer to Fly Me to the Moon, a comedy-drama set against NASA's first mission to the moon.
Tatum replaced both Jason Bateman and Chris Evans as the lead of the Apple Originals movie once called Project Artemis. He plays Cole Davis, a NASA launch director who is forced to collaborate with Johansson's savvy ad shark Kelly Jones.
The comedy-drama, from the Arrowverse's Greg Berlanti, also includes Woody Harrelson and Ray Romano.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.