By MelissaOnK923

Ever since it was brought to the worlds attention that Carrie had 40 stitches in her face after her fall we have all been wondering where her scar is. She made a comment to the media a while back that she won’t look the same next time we see her but at the 53rd ACM awards, she came out to perform and looked as beautiful as ever and there was no sign of any scarring. Carrie Underwood opened up in a radio interview on Thursday about the scary fall that led to her much-discussed facial injury. “I was taking the dogs out…and I tripped…I went to catch myself and just missed a step,” Underwood explained. “If I had fallen anywhere else, I would be perfectly fine, but it was one step that messed everything up.” She added that she feared her son Isaiah would be upset by her scars. “For a while, I was worried he would be scared of me,” Underwood said. “Now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo is all gone.'”

Also, she made a HUGE announcement the other day that her next album “Cry Pretty” will be available in September. So she is officially BACK in full force. Let’s hope she adds a tour with this album as well! And this album is going to be a tad different than her previous albums. Carrie Underwood explains why, for the first time in her career, she’ll step into the role of producer on her new album, Cry Pretty.

“It’s my name, it’s my music, and it just seemed to be the next step to kind of take even more ownership over my music and my art.”