Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: May 10, 2018

Carrie Underwood’s Son Is Ready For Mothers Day

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

“With Mothers Day right around the corner, there are a lot of country mothers that are gearing up for the holiday. Carrie Underwood isn’t worried about getting that special gift from her son Isiah this Mother’s Day. She knows the two men in her life will hook her up:

She says, “I obviously don’t expect anything from my three-year-old, but my husband’s really good at getting presents from quote-unquote Isaiah. It’s really sweet because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things.”

Carrie, Isaiah, and his cousins went to the Nashville Zoo the other day as well and had a fun filled day full of animals. Carrie took to Instagram to post pictures of the outing, captioning it with “Fun day at the  @nashvillezoo with the cousins!!! Loved seeing the kiddos bond and learn about all the animals!  #cute  #cousins  #zoo”

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation