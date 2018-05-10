Carrie Underwood’s Son Is Ready For Mothers Day

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

“With Mothers Day right around the corner, there are a lot of country mothers that are gearing up for the holiday. Carrie Underwood isn’t worried about getting that special gift from her son Isiah this Mother’s Day. She knows the two men in her life will hook her up:

She says, “I obviously don’t expect anything from my three-year-old, but my husband’s really good at getting presents from quote-unquote Isaiah. It’s really sweet because he likes to bring me things. He’s such a sweet little guy, and anytime he’s outside, he’ll pick me flowers and things.”

Carrie, Isaiah, and his cousins went to the Nashville Zoo the other day as well and had a fun filled day full of animals. Carrie took to Instagram to post pictures of the outing, captioning it with “Fun day at the @nashvillezoo with the cousins!!! Loved seeing the kiddos bond and learn about all the animals! #cute #cousins #zoo”