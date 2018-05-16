Now Playing
Posted: May 16, 2018

Carrie Underwood’s Son Learns How To Do A Turkey Call

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This is the cutest thing you’ll see all day… Carrie Underwood’s husband posted to Instagram today (5/16) a video of his son doing a turkey call into a field of trees and you an hear the turkeys respond to his call. Mike Fisher posted the video with a caption that said “Proud dad moment. Little man is catchin on quick!  #catchinturkeys”

