By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This was a big weekend for the Underwood/Fisher family. Carrie Underwood’s son, who is 3 years old, attended his very first Carrie Underwood show. Mike Fisher was posting snap chats all night of the event and he was captioning his photos “Izzy’s First show.” So, we feel that means it was his first-time side stage and seeing his mom on the big stage because there have been pictures on her Instagram in the past that has shows Isaiah backstage with her before a show. Carrie Underwood posted a photo to her Instagram of a special moment between the two before she took center stage…