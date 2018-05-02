Now Playing
Posted: May 02, 2018

Carrie Underwood’s Son Cheers On Mom As She Sings National Anthem

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

This may be the most precious thing you’ll see all day.

Carrie Underwood sang the National Anthem the other night at the Nashville Predators game as they are in the Stanley Cup Playoffs – and her husband Mike Fisher of course is a captain for the team.

Their son Isaiah watched from a friends house, and his reaction will melt your heart – he’s so proud!:

