Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 30, 2018

Carrie Underwood Sings National Anthem Before Nashville Preds Game

Comments

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

Carrie Underwood made another appearance supporting her hubby’s hockey team over the weekend as they fight for the Stanley Cup in the playoffs.

Well, Carrie Underwood stole the spotlight for a few minutes to belt out her infamous, incomparable voice for the National Anthem:

 

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation