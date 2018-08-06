Now Playing
Posted: August 06, 2018

Carrie Underwood Shares New Sunday Night Football Song

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Country artists, especially Carrie Underwood have been a part of the NFL Sunday night and Monday night football songs. Even now the super bowl song from last year, Carrie Underwood and Ludacris has great success with “The Champion.” Carrie posted to her Instagram account over the weekend with the new Sunday Night Football theme song… what do ya think?

Instagram Photo

