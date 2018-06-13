Carrie Underwood Shares Her Son’s New, Unusual, And Hilarious Toy

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Well, it’s not so much a toy as it is food, but Carrie Underwood’s son, Isaiah, will have fun with it none the less. I mean we know kids and we know you can spend hundreds of dollars on a toy for them and they turn around and have more fun with the box that it come in. Well Isaiah is no different. Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share her sons new toy… a potato. She captioned the photo “This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days. Yes, it’s a potato. Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird.”