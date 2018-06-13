Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 13, 2018

Carrie Underwood Shares Her Son’s New, Unusual, And Hilarious Toy

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Well, it’s not so much a toy as it is food, but Carrie Underwood’s son, Isaiah, will have fun with it none the less. I mean we know kids and we know you can spend hundreds of dollars on a toy for them and they turn around and have more fun with the box that it come in. Well Isaiah is no different. Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to share her sons new toy… a potato. She captioned the photo “This is what my kid has been playing with for the past 2 days. Yes, it’s a potato. Yes, he has other real toys. Yes, I know it’s weird.”

Instagram Photo

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation